Sehri spots in Hyderabad serve local specials

April 19, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

This year, Hyderabad is waking up to special menus for Sehri, which is the early morning meal eaten just before sunrise when Muslims resume their roza (dawn-to-dusk fast). Continuing with the fervour of Iftar food walks, several eateries in Hyderabad are offering special Sehri menus and platters. These platters or combos are big enough for at least four people and serve traditional Hyderabadi dishes. Mostly. Sehri combos in Hyderabad are typically a mix of non-vegetarian starters such as kebabs, breads and rice, a dal and a main course curry.

Although going out for Sehri is not a traditional practice, it is slowly catching up with those working late shifts, and also with those who occasionally prefer a relaxed meal during Ramzan without having to step into the kitchen. The Sehri meal at restaurants normally begins at around 1. 30am

A lot of people who have been stepping out for Sehri say the experience is good, especially because it allows them to enjoy traditional dishes without cooking them. On the menu are dishes such as Khichdi, khatta, pathar ka gosht, keema, dum ka keema, tamate ke cut, tala hua gosht, gurda kaleji fry and what not.

Ashfaq Ahmed, a Hyderabad-based food influencer, recommends a few Sehri places such as Dine Hill, Pariwar Dhaba and Kholanis. “The Sehri combo at Dine Hills, Masab Tank — priced ₹270 onwards and sufficient for two people — includes khichdi, khatta, khatti dal, keema and tamate ki chutney. There is also the Arabic raan matka (A.R.M) for ₹1,699. ”

It is a rice-based dish cooked dum style with the raan (full leg) of the goat and mild spices. It is a slow cooking process in which the food is cooked in its own juice and the vessel containing the food is sealed, usually with atta. For bigger groups, there is the Bahubali thali at ₹2,250with gurda fry, bheja (brain) fry and apricot delight. Go early because it is tough to get a seat after 3.30am.

At Pariwar Dhaba, an unlimited Sehri is ₹599 per head. “They serve aam ras, Chicken 65, talahua gosht, gosht ka achaar, kheema etc. On weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) they add Malai paya, Nihari paya etc to the menu. For desserts they have Khubani ka meetha and double ka meetha,” adds Ashfaq.

Sehri at Kholani’s Kitchen in Banjara Hills is in tune with a traditional Hyderabadi breakfast. The platter can be had by at least three people and, comes with khichdi, khatti dal, portion of tala hua gosht, keema and pathar ka gosht. The khichdi- khatti dal combo goes well with the tala hua gosht.

Nayaab restaurant near Charminar is continuing its popular traditional breakfast menu for Sehri. So you can expect dum ka keema paya and nihari, gurda, kaleji and bheja fry . Junaid Aziz of Nayaab Hotel says, “Customers are going for the bheja fry, nihari with naan, dum ka keema and the all-time favourite khichdi-khatta.” Sehri menu opens at 1 am.

Going all out with the Sehri offer is Palm Arabiana in Shamshabad. Their ‘Super Sehri’ buffet spread for ₹999 per person has 51 delicacies spread over an eight-course meal. The buffet is from 1.30am to 4.30am. There is a salad bar as well.

At Fanooz in Lakdikapul, try the T2T (tawa to table) paratha that can be had with the restaurant’s famed galouti kebab or pathar ka gosht. The Sehri offer here is a la-carte and the regulars recommend the offal fry, kebab, the roti pe boti and rogni roti with kebabs.

