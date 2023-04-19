Watch | How is the Hyderabadi delicacy Haleem made?

April 19, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan is bustling in festive fervour

People in the city are spoilt for choice when it comes to the evening meal during Ramzan

But it is the popular dish, Haleem, that tops the list

With haleem restaurants and stalls dotted across Hyderabad, it is no wonder that the dish now has a GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

How is haleem prepared?

Haleem is a preparation of pounded wheat and mutton which is slow-­cooked for up to eight hours in a cauldron, locally known as degh

The dish is prepared in earthen ovens

A small shop under the historic Chowk Masjid in Hyderabad bustles with activity during Ramzan, for it is here that large cooking utensils are brought for a shiny coat.

The haleem is pounded, in a process known as ghota maarna.

An arrays of cooks here pound the haleem with a ghota in a rhythmic fashion.

The master chef pours ginger ­garlic paste into the degh. Other ingredients include wheat, dry fruits and spices.

The next step involves adding a paste of dry fruits, cashew and almonds, and pulses. All go into the degh and bring about a lip­smacking preparation.