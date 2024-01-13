GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renowned classical singer Prabha Atre dies at 92

January 13, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Prabha Atre in action at a concert in Bengaluru. File

Prabha Atre in action at a concert in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Prabha Atre, a torch-bearer of the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, had been honoured with all three Padma awards by the Indian Governmen

Renowned classical singer and Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr. Prabha Atre passed away on January 13, following a cardiac arrest at her residence in Pune at the age of 92, sources close to her said.

Atre, a torch-bearer of the Kirana Gharana of Hindustani classical music, had been honoured with all three Padma awards by the Indian Government. "Atre suffered a cardiac arrest during her sleep at her residence. She was rushed to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where she was declared dead at 5:30 am," a source said.

Since some of the close family members of Atre live abroad, her funeral will be performed once they arrive, the source added.

She was supposed to leave for Mumbai on Jan. 13 to perform in "Swarprabha" programme.

Born on September 13, 1932, Atre was known for her multi-faceted personality. Besides being a classical vocalist, she also excelled as an academician, researcher, composer and author. A science and law graduate, she had a doctorate in music.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, in January 2022. She was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Prabha Atre for art. File

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Prabha Atre for art. File | Photo Credit: -

Atre was adept at different musical genres, including khyaal, tarana, thumri, dadra, ghazal and bhajan. With her demise, Indian classical music has lost two legends within a week as Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday in Kolkata following his battle with cancer.

Related stories

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.