Sitar-harmonium jugalbandi stands out at two-day music festival in Mangaluru

B. Krishna Bhat ​of Mumbai​ performing Hindustani vocal recital during ‘Panchamada Inchara-2022’ at Ramakrishna Mutt, The musical event was organised by Chiranthana Charitable Trust and Ramakrishna Mutt, in Mangaluru on October ​30. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Yadnesh Raikar of Mumbai performing Hindustani violin recital during Panchamada Inchara-2022 at Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru on October 29. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A rare sitar-harmonium jugalbandi between Ustad Rafique Khan and Guruprasad Hegde stood out among the six concerts held at part of the two-day Panchamada Inchara Viveka Smruthi Hindustani classical music festival held here at the Vivekananda auditorium of Ramakrishna Mutt recently.

The jugalbandi was the second concert. The two artistes started with composition in Raag Kirwani. Following an alaap, the two presented compositions set to Madhya Lay Jhap Taal and Drut Teen taal that held the audience spellbound. Pandit Ramdas Palsule on table gave fine support to the two artists.

The festival began on October 29 with the vocal recital by Shreedhar Hegde Kalabhag. The vocalist presented a composition in Raag Multani, which was followed by a devotional song. He was accompanied by Parameshwar Hegde on Tabla and Shridhar Bhat Koteshwar on harmonium.

The second concert was by young violinist Yadnesh Raikar from Mumbai. Mr. Yadnesh presented compositions in Raag Yaman and Raag Mishra Piloo. He was accompanied by Pandit Ramdas Palsule on Tabla.

The last concert on October 29 was of vocalist Chetna Pathak, a disciple of Padma awardee Prabha Atre. Ms. Pathak presented three bandishes in Saraswati Kalyan set to Vilambit Ek Taal, Drut Ek Taal and Drut Teen Taal. She then presented composition in Raag Madhukauns set to Madhyalay Roopak Taal and Drut Teen Taal. She also presented “Tana Mana Dhana Tope Vari…” in Raag Kalavati . She ended the concert with a Bhairavi Bhajan. She was accompanied by Bharavi Deraje on Tabla and Guruprasad Hegde Giligundi on harmonim.

The second day began with vocal recital by Pandit B. Krishna Bhat. He presented composition in Raag Suha and Raag Hanskinkini. He was accompanied by Pandit Gurumurthy Vaidya on table and Prasad Kamath Udupi on harmonium.

Final concert was vocal recital by Pandit Anol Chatterjee from Kolkata. He presented composition in Raag Bageshree set to Vilambit Ek Taal, which followed by a tarana set to Drut Jhaptaal. He then presented a Drut composition set to Teen Taal. He ended his concert with a Tumri and a Bhajan.

The two-day festival was the 10th annual event held by the Pachanmada Inchara team of Chiranthana Charitable Trust. The programme was inaugurated by Swami Jitakamanandaji of Ramakrishna Math.