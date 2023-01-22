HamberMenu
Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre conferred with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award

CM Eknath Shinde presented Dr. Atre with a citation and ₹1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday

January 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre.

Hindustani vocalist Prabha Atre. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Hindustani vocalist Padma Vibhushan Dr. Prabha Atre was on Sunday conferred with the the Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Lifetime Achievement Award at the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The chief minister felicitated Dr. Atre at a function at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.

Mr. Shinde presented Dr. Atre with a citation and ₹1 lakh at the programme, during which a symphony of 90 flautists was performed to mark her 90th birthday.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Shinde said his government was committed to promoting arts and would also promote classical music.

