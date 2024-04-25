ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ goes on floors

April 25, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ teaser | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

After its teaser clip went viral, the makers of Vikram’s upcoming film Veera Dheera Sooran have now confirmed that the shooting has commenced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram transforms into ‘Thangalaan’ in a birthday tribute video from the makers

Producer Shibu Thameens took to X where he confirmed the update.

Directed by Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar, the film also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who is making his Tamil debut with this film.

‘Veera Dheera Sooran’: Vikram’s film with SU Arun Kumar title revealed with a new teaser

Vikram plays the role of Kaali in the film which has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography is by Theni Eswar and Riya Shibu is producing Veera Dheera Sooran under her HR Pictures banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US