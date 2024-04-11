Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ to release on September 5

April 11, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Actor Vijay’s next release, GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) has locked a release date of September 5, 2024 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. His last release was the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, formerly referred to as Thalapathy 68, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. The music score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

Apart from reports that the film is a sci-fi spectacle and might feature Vijay in dual roles, GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha is teaming up with Vijay after 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is working with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

