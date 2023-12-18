Varun Dhawan injures his leg while shooting for upcoming project

December 18, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming project VD 18, on Sunday revealed he had suffered a leg injury. Varun took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of his swollen leg.

The actor captioned the picture, "Swollen shin, banged it into an iron." The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Excited about the project, Wamiqa said in a statement: “Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I’m eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings.”

Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

