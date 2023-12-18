ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan injures his leg while shooting for upcoming project

December 18, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

The yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani

The Hindu Bureau

Varun Dhawan. | Photo Credit: varundvn/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming project VD 18, on Sunday revealed he had suffered a leg injury. Varun took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of his swollen leg.

ALSO READ
‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

The actor captioned the picture, "Swollen shin, banged it into an iron." The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Excited about the project, Wamiqa said in a statement: “Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I’m eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings.”

ALSO READ:‘Bawaal’ movie review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor struggle in bizarro romance

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US