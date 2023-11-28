‘The Final Lap Tour’: 50 Cent lights up Mumbai, but DIVINE cancels his performance

November 28, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Grammy and Emmy Award Winning hip hop Artist Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson lit up Mumbai with some of his iconic rap tracks as a part of his global farewell tour ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’. Notably, this was the rapper’s first performance in India in over 16 years.

The concert, which also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cent’s album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, was held at the DY Patil Stadium on November 25. The opening act of the evening featured Cent alongside American rapper Jeremih.

The event saw the rapper perform iconic records such as ‘I Get Money’, ‘Disco Inferno’, ‘What Up Gangsta’, ‘Ayo Technology’, ‘Window Shopper’, and more.

South Asian rappers Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja also set the stage on fire, however, Indian rapper DIVINE who was set to perform at the event due to last-minute technical issues and delays, which the rapper’s team said “restricted him from putting on a high standard show.”

