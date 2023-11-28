ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Final Lap Tour’: 50 Cent lights up Mumbai, but DIVINE cancels his performance

November 28, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The concert also featured South Asian rappers Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja

The Hindu Bureau

50 Cent at his ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ in Mumbai on November 25 | Photo Credit: @50cent/X

Grammy and Emmy Award Winning hip hop Artist Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson lit up Mumbai with some of his iconic rap tracks as a part of his global farewell tour ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’. Notably, this was the rapper’s first performance in India in over 16 years.

The concert, which also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cent’s album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, was held at the DY Patil Stadium on November 25. The opening act of the evening featured Cent alongside American rapper Jeremih.

ALSO READ
Ed Sheeran to return to India for ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ in 2024

The event saw the rapper perform iconic records such as ‘I Get Money’, ‘Disco Inferno’, ‘What Up Gangsta’, ‘Ayo Technology’, ‘Window Shopper’, and more.

South Asian rappers Prabh Deep, Shan Vincent de Paul and Yung Raja also set the stage on fire, however, Indian rapper DIVINE who was set to perform at the event due to last-minute technical issues and delays, which the rapper’s team said “restricted him from putting on a high standard show.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

music / hip-hop

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US