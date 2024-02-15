Sivakarthikeyan - AR Murugadoss film goes on floors; Rukmini Vasanth to play female lead

February 15, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

We had previously reported that Sivakarthikeyan is joining hands with director AR Murugadoss for a film. The untitled film’s production has now commenced.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film was launched on Wednesday. An official statement from the team said, “Director AR Murugadoss plans to create a film with a unique setting, showcasing his renowned captivating storytelling style. This upcoming masterpiece will introduce a fresh perspective to Indian cinema, exploring an innovative realm and delivering an exhilarating action-packed experience that will be celebrated by all.”

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello film-fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s VJS 51, has been roped in as the female lead for the upcoming film. Anirudh, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate and Doctor, and had previously collaborated with the filmmaker for Kaththi and Darbar, is handling the music for this film.

Sudeep Elamon has been roped in as the cinematographer while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts. More details on the cast are expected soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.