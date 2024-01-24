Sivakarthikeyan and director Ravikumar reunite for ‘Ayalaan’ sequel

January 24, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

During the promotions of Sivakarthikeyan’s recently released Ayalaan, the actor mentioned the possibility of a sequel. It’s now known that the Ravikumar directorial is getting a second part and from the looks of it, the sequel is expected to be made on a larger canvas.

A statement released by Phantom Digital Effects Limited, a VFX studio, states that KJR Studios, the banner behind Ayalaan, has allocated 50 crore for the VFX and CGI for Ayalaan 2.

While it’s unclear when the film will go on floors, the sequel is expected to follow the adventures of Tattoo the alien with Sivakarthikeyan’s character and his gang.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan, Ayalaan featured Siddharth as the voice of Tattoo. With music by AR Rahman, the film had cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by Ruben.