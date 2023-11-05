ADVERTISEMENT

‘Singham Again’: Akshay Kumar’s first look from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film out

November 05, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The film will feature Akshay as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi, reprising his role from ‘Sooryavanshi’

The Hindu Bureau

Akshay Kumar in ‘Singham Again’ | Photo Credit: @akshaykumar/X

The first look of actor Akshay Kumar from Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie in his Cop Universe, Singham Again, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday on the two-year anniversary of their Sooryavanshi.

The actor will reprise his role as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi in the upcoming film. Earlier, the makers released the first looks of actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff from the Ajay Devgn-fronted sequel film, which also has Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising her role from Singham Returns

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series fronted by Devgn, a franchise that was started in 2011. The first film, a remake of the Tamil hit Singam, got overwhelmingly positive responses from the audience, and this led to a sequel film Singham Returns in 2014. 2018’s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, marked the third live-action film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

This was followed by 2021’s Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar, in which all three cops come together. Notably, Rohit also has a Prime Video series titled Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is in production. Details of how the series connects with the other narratives and the plot of the third Singham film are unknown for now.

