Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘Animal’ has started a ‘healthy conversation’ about toxic masculinity

January 29, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The 41-year-old actor insisted that films on a ‘bad person’ can and should be made for society to improve

The Hindu Bureau

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in ‘Animal’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has addressed the criticism surrounding his latest blockbuster Animal, saying it has generated a healthy conversation around toxic masculinity.

In a promotional chat hosted by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir joined co-stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol to discuss the film and their performances. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and released in theatres last year, began streaming on Netflix on January 26, 2024.

During the conversation, Bassi observed that audiences were loving ‘the negative side’ to the characters in Animal.

Responding to this, Ranbir said, “There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also. Which is a great thing because cinema, atleast, it starts a conversation.”

Ranbir argued that unless something ‘wrong’ is depicted onscreen and a conversation started in society, it will never be recognised. “These characters that we are portraying... it’s important that we as actors have empathy for them because we need to play them. But as an audience, you should decide that something is wrong.”

The 41-year-old actor insisted that films on a ‘bad person’ can and should be made. “If you don’t make a film on them, society will never improve itself.”

He also held that the characters in Animal “got what they deserved.”

Animal tells the story of Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir), a young man who embarks on a path of violence and revenge after his beloved father is attacked. The film became monster success despite criticism of glorifying misogyny and toxic male behaviour. Vanga’s previous features, Kabir Singh (2019) and Arjun Reddy (2017), have come in for similar criticism.

