ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ makes history with first Oscar win for beloved kaiju

March 11, 2024 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST

‘Godzilla: Minus One’ has etched its name into the annals of history by winning the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The Hindu Bureau

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima pose with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Godzilla Minus One | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

In a monstrous victory, Godzilla: Minus One roared its way to an Oscar triumph, nabbing the award for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, this gripping cinematic masterpiece stunned audiences worldwide with its spellbinding portrayal of post-war Japan grappling with the emergence of Godzilla.

Godzilla: Minus One surpassed stiff competition from Hollywood juggernauts like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One to secure its place as a trailblazer in the realm of visual effects.

Its victory not only marks a significant milestone for the Godzilla franchise, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, but also represents a watershed moment for Japanese cinema as the first-ever Japanese-made film to win the Visual Effects trophy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s groundbreaking visual effects not only dazzled viewers but also shattered the long-standing tradition of Western dominance in the category, marking a seismic shift in the cinematic landscape.

The TOHO blockbuster shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film in the U.S. Most recently, the film also swept the Japanese Academy Awards, winning in eight categories including Best Picture.

ALSO READ
‘Godzilla Minus One’ roars to victory at Japanese Academy Awards, wins Best Picture
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US