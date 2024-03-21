ADVERTISEMENT

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Malayalee From India’ gets a release date

March 21, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the Malayalam film is co-written by Sharis Mohammed

The Hindu Bureau

Nivin Pauly in ‘Malayalee From India’. | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YouTube

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film, Malayalee From India, has got a release date. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film will hit the screens on May 1.

Nivin Pauly’s film with Dijo Jose Antony titled ‘Malayalee From India’

Dijo has written the film’s script with Sharis Mohammed. The director-writer duo had earlier worked for Queen (2018)and Jana Gana Mana (2022).

Malayalee From India is bankrolled by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Magic Frames helmed by Listin Stephen. The filmalso stars Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar.

Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer while Sreejith Sarang is the editor. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the movie.

Meanwhile, Nivin is awaiting the release of Ram’s Tamil movie Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. The film, which also stars Soori and Anjali, recently premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

