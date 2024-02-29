ADVERTISEMENT

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma to lead Anubhav Sinha’s ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’; first look pictures out

February 29, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

The series is based on the hijacking of an Indian Airlines airbus carrying about 180 passengers in the final days of 1999

The Hindu Bureau

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy in a still from ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix India has unveiled the cast and first look of IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, a drama thriller based on the famous hijacking of an Indian Airlines airbus carrying about 180 passengers in the final days of 1999.

The series, recreating different facets of the incident and the subsequent negotiations, is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Verma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy and Patralekha among others.

A plot description from the streamer reads, “On 24 December 1999, Indian Airlines flight IC 814, en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked and taken to Kandahar in Taliban-governed Afghanistan. The hijack lasted seven days; while passengers and crew suffered, some great officers back home struggled to answer the ‘who’ and ‘why’ - answers that were beyond the obvious and extremely complex.”

“But the people had to be brought back home safely. The clock was ticking as the negotiations forged through; this is the story of those seven days which became the longest hijack in Indian history,” adds the description.

IC814: The Kandahar Hijack was teased at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai on Thursday. It will stream soon on the platform.

