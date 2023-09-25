ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ trailer: Akshay Kumar on yet another heroic mission

September 25, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The film stars Kumar in the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who led a daring rescue to save 65 miners trapped in a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989

The Hindu Bureau

Akshay Kumar in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

The trailer for Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released by the makers on Monday. Inspired by real events, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who led a daring rescue to save 65 miners trapped in a quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on 56th birthday

In the trailer, Kumar, sporting a beard and red turban, takes stock of a flooding incident in a Raniganj coal mine. He announces that 65 miners are still trapped in the underground tunnels. “They are waiting for us,” he emphasizes, racing against time to devise a rescue plan. Since the water pressure is too high, Gill tells his senior (Kumud Mishra), traditional extraction methods won’t work. His solution — the first of its kind in the world — is to deploy an improvised steel capsule through a borewell. He also bravely volunteers to head into the flooded pit, rescuing the miners individually against great odds.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is written by Vipul K Rawal and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It was previously titled Capsule Gill and later The Great Indian Rescue. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Jaswant Gill’s wife, as well as Pavan Malhotra and Ananth Mahadevan in key roles.

ALSO READ
Actor Parineeti Chopra, politician Raghav Chadha get married

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue will release in theatres on October 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US