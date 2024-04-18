‘Manushi’ trailer: Andrea Jeremiah is a suspect in Gopi Nainar’s sophomore

April 18, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Director Gopi Nainar of Aramm fame is back! The filmmaker, known for his take on social issues and politics on and off the screen, is helming Manushi which is produced by director Vetri Maaran and stars Andrea Jeremiah in the lead.

The film’s trailer was launched by the makers of the film and Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media profiles to share the hard-hitting video.

In the trailer, Andrea and her family are taken into custody by cops for reasons unknown and are subjected to various degrees of custodial torture.

Manushi also stars Nasser, Tamizh, Hakkim Shah and Balaji Sakthivel. Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for the film which has cinematography by AM Edwin Sakay and editing by Anthony and R Ramar.

Details on the film’s release are yet to be announced. Here’s the trailer of Manushi:

