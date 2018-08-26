Even though Chennai consists of three neighbourhoods — North, Central and South Chennai — the truth is north Chennai is only seen as Chennai’s cheri (slum) by those living in central and south Chennai.

Though I didn’t grow up in Chennai, as a kid I used to come here often to visit my grandparents and relatives in north Chennai, and I have observed its evolution.

The history of the people of North Chennai should be understood: the British government brought people, particularly Dalits, from surrounding villages such as Tindivanam, Vandavasi, and Marakkanam to build the city – its forts, railway lines, and canals. They didn’t come here seeking employment, but were brought to create a city. After the city was built, the educated, economically well-off and so-called ‘cultured’ people came from outside, settled here and turned the people who built the city’s infrastructure into labour. They were made to do jobs that the well-off classes would not do: clear garbage, clean their sewage, work as daily wage coolies, as sweepers, as mortuary workers.

With no way out from poverty and denied ownership of land, they became marginalised in the city that they helped build. North Chennai is generally perceived as a place where criminals thrive. Tamil cinema too reiterates this perception. But, the story of the people in North Chennai is truly tragic: it is about how the working classes, who built the city, were marginalised, turned either into labour for the educated and economically well-to-do population that migrated after the city grew or were later pushed into a life of crime by competing ruling classes and rich industrialists.

When I was working on the script of Karuppar Nagaram, I found that a lot of talented football players also had a lot of cases pending against them. Youngsters in North Chennai are interested in carrom, chess and football. Tamil cinema has always had a flat view of reality. It just observes events and reproduces them without going deep into the psyche of why there is crime in North Chennai. What is happening now in Chennai, in the name of beautification, is also an attempt at creating a labour pool for the IT sector: we are now seeing the poor being evicted and moved further down south – to places like Semmenchery.

All these nuances haven’t been reflected in cinema. I hope to create art that will attempt to reform and push for change in society.

(As told to The Hindu. Gopi Nainar is the director of the film Aramm)