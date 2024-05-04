ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer to lead ‘The Death of Robin Hood’

May 04, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer ‘Pig’ and the upcoming ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ will helm the project

PTI

Hugh Jackman | Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to collaborate for "The Death of Robin Hood", a darker take on the classic Robin Hood tale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer "Pig" and the upcoming "A Quiet Place: Day One", will helm the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are the internet’s favourite couple

The film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 Years Later’

"The Death of Robin Hood" will start production in February 2025.

Jackman will be next seen in Disney’s "Deadpool & Wolverine" with Ryan Reynolds, whereas Comer is currently awaiting the release of "The Bikeriders", in which she stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US