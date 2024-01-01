ADVERTISEMENT

First look of director Seenu Ramasamy - Yogi Babu’s ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’ out

January 01, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Brigida of ‘Iravin Nizhal’ fame is playing the female lead in ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’ which also stars Aishwarya Dutta

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Kozhipannai Chelladurai’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Seenu Ramasamy is teaming up with Yogi Babu and Aegan for a new film titled Kozhipannai Chelladurai. The film’s first look was released earlier today on the occasion of the New Year. 

ALSO READ
Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’; first look out

The first look features Yogi Babu with greyed hair. 

ALSO READ
Sarath Kumar, Prasanna and an ensemble cast to star in Cheran’s OTT debut, ‘Cheran’s Journey’

Brigida of Iravin Nizhal fame is playing the female lead in Kozhipannai Chelladurai which also stars Aishwarya Dutta. More details on the cast details are expected to be released soon. 

Produced by Vision Cinema House, the film’s editing is by Nation Award winner Sreekar Prasad. With music by NR Raghunanthan, Ashokraj is handling the cinematography for Kozhipannai Chelladurai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US