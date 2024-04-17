ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to lead Apple TV+ series ‘Down Cemetery Road’

April 17, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

The show is based on the book of the same title from award-winning author Mick Herron, whose ‘Slough House’ novels were made into the ‘Slow Horses’ series for Apple TV+

PTI

Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole

British actors Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will topline Down Cemetery Road, an upcoming thriller series for streamer Apple TV+.

The show is based on the book of the same title from award-winning author Mick Herron, who had earlier collaborated with the streaming service for Slow Horses, the series take on his ‘Slough House’ novels.

Thompson, who most recently starred in the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, will essay the role of a struggling Oxford private eye Zoe Boehm, while The Affair alum Wilson will play Sarah Tucker, who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to have gone missing, according to an Apple TV+ press release.

"When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoe Boehm.

"Zoe and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead," the official plotline read.

Morwenna Banks serves as lead writer and executive producer on the show, which will be directed by Natalie Bailey.

Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I’m delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast. Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

Down Cemetery Road will also be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside Banks, Thompson and Herron.

