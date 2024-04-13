ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Stone in talks to star in husband Dave McCary’s directorial

April 13, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Stone and McCary may collaborate soon on an untitled project to be produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine

ANI

Emma Stone and Dave McCary arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Actor Emma Stone may be seen headlining her husband Dave McCary's upcoming directorial. Young Rock supervising producers Patrick Kang and Michael Levin wrote the original spec screenplay for the film. However, details about the project are being kept under wraps for now, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes Film Festival 2024 to open with Quentin Dupieux’s ‘The Second Act’ starring Léa Seydoux

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine are set to produce through 21 Laps alongside Michael H. Weber. The married couple and Ali Herting are also in talks to produce through Fruit Tree. Stone is a two-time Academy Award-winning actress and producer known for such titles as "Poor Things," "La La Land," "The Favourite," "Easy A," "Birdman," "Cruella" and most recently "The Curse," for which she also serves as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Stone is currently basking in the success of her film 'Poor Things' which brought home her an Oscar in the Best Actress category. Emma won over Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro). 'Poor Things' also bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

On the other hand, McCary has recently produced "A Real Pain" with Stone, "Problemista" and executive produced "The Curse." Previously he directed "Brigsby Bear" and was a writer/director on "SNL" (where he and Stone first met in 2016) for five seasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal to star in Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Stone and Dave McCary met on 'Saturday Night Live' in December 2016 and got married in 2020. In March 2021, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Louise Jean McCary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US