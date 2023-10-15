ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista at New York Comic Con

October 15, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

It was earlier reported that Evans married Baptista in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod on September 9

PTI

Chris Evans | Photo Credit: JOE MAHER

Hollywood star Chris Evans has confirmed that he recently tied the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista.

Evans, the star of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films as well as blockbusters The Gray Man and Knives Out, opened up about his wedding during his appearance at the New York Comic Con (NYCC).

“I got married. It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal," the 42-year-old actor said during a panel discussion.

ALSO READ
Trailer out of Chris Evans and Emily Blunt’s ‘Pain Hustlers’

It was earlier reported that Evans married Baptista, 26, in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod on September 9. The guest list also included some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alba Baptista | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

At the NYCC, where Evans was one of the featured guests alongside, including popular stars Ewan McGregor, David Tennant, Zachary Levi, Tom Hiddleston and Susan Sarandon, the actor was seen wearing a gold wedding band.

ALSO READ
‘Ghosted’ movie review: Ghost yourself from this Chris Evans, Ana de Armas fever dream

“It’s a lot of planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we've just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting," he said.

Captain America actor Evans and Baptista, known for the 2022 film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, first sparked romance rumours last November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US