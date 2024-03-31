ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer reveal: Sundar C’s supernatural thriller introduces a brand new ghost

March 31, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

Starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna and more, the film is slated for an April 11 release this year

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the ‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer | Photo Credit: YouTube/Think Music India

The trailer for Aranmanai 4 has been released, offering a first look at the upcoming horror film directed by Sundar C. The trailer introduces a new ghost character named Baak and features a story set around a family tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu, the film follows Sundar’s character as he questions the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death, played by Tamannaah. Vijay Sethupathi was initially linked with production but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Written and directed by Sundar C, with music by HipHop Tamizha, the film boasts cinematography by E Krishnamurthy and editing by Fenny Oliver. Produced by Khushbu Sundar, the movie is set to release on April 11, despite earlier casting changes due to scheduling conflicts.

The Aranmanai series, known for its standalone stories, has garnered a loyal fan following since its inception in 2014. The fourth installment is set to release on April 11, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US