‘Aranmanai 4’, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna, locks release date

April 15, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The fourth part of the horror comedy franchise, helmed by Sundar C, is set to hit the screens on April 26

The Hindu Bureau

Raashi Khanna and Tamannaah in ‘Aranmanai 4’. | Photo Credit: Think Music/YouTube

The fourth film of the Aranmanai franchise has got a release date. Directed by Sundar C, the horror comedy stars Tamannaah, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Aranmanai 4 is set to hit the screens on April 26.

Santosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Singapuli and Yogi Babu are the other actors in the movie. The film is touted to be based on an Assamese folklore Baak, a water demon, which as per legends was one of the many reasons why many empires couldn’t spread beyond Brahmaputra River.

The first part from the Aranmanai franchise released in 2014. The fourth part is bankrolled by Benz Media Pvt Ltd and Avni Cinemax (P) Ltd. Esakki Krishnaswamy is the cinematographer while Hiphop Tamizha is the music composer. Fenny Oliver S has done the editing. The film is set to lock horns at the box office with Vishal’s Rathnam, directed by Hari.

