‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer reveal: Sundar C’s supernatural thriller introduces a brand new ghost

Starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna and more, the film is slated for an April 11 release this year

March 31, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the ‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer

A still from the ‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer | Photo Credit: YouTube/Think Music India

The trailer for Aranmanai 4 has been released, offering a first look at the upcoming horror film directed by Sundar C. The trailer introduces a new ghost character named Baak and features a story set around a family tragedy.

Starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu, the film follows Sundar’s character as he questions the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death, played by Tamannaah. Vijay Sethupathi was initially linked with production but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Written and directed by Sundar C, with music by HipHop Tamizha, the film boasts cinematography by E Krishnamurthy and editing by Fenny Oliver. Produced by Khushbu Sundar, the movie is set to release on April 11, despite earlier casting changes due to scheduling conflicts.

The Aranmanai series, known for its standalone stories, has garnered a loyal fan following since its inception in 2014. The fourth installment is set to release on April 11, 2024.

Tamil cinema

