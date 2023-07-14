ADVERTISEMENT

AR Rahman to compose music for Ram Charan’s ‘RC 16’

July 14, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

‘RC 16’ will be Rahman’s first straight Telugu film in 14 years

The Hindu Bureau

AR Rahman and Ram Charan

While it was earlier speculated that AR Rahman might be making a comeback to Telugu cinema for Ram Charan’s upcoming film with Uppena-fame Buchi Babu Sana, it’s now known that the rumours are true. In a recent press interaction at Hyderabad, the Oscar-winning composer confirmed that he’s on board the film tentatively titled RC 16.

ALSO READ
Ram Charan’s next is with ‘Upenna’ director Buchi Babu Sana

The composer was attending the press meet of Naayakudu, the Telugu version of the Tamil film Maamannan that was released recently. The Telugu dubbed version is slated to release on July 14. 

Known for composing music for Telugu films like Mahesh Babu’s Nani, Gangmaster, and Pawan Kalyan’s Komaram Puli. RC 16 will be Rahman’s first straight Telugu film in 14 years. His last project in Telugu was the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo.

RC 16 is said to be a sports drama and Ram Charan will start working on the film after he completes director Shankar’s Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US