West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee likely to be sworn in as CM on May 5

Kolkata

03 May 2021 20:21 IST

Mamata Banerjee was elected to the office for the first time in 2011 ending the 34 year Left Front rule in the State.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the West Bengal for the third time on May 5. Ms. Banerjee visited Raj Bhawan on Monday evening and tendered her resignation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made,” the Governor tweeted. Mr. Dhankhar congratulated Mamata Banerjee for her victory in the assembly polls and “wished her a fruitful third term in office to serve the people of the State with dedication and commitment so that State regains past glory”.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson was elected to the office for the first time in 2011 ending the 34-year Left Front rule in the State. Ms. Banerjee was again elected in 2016.

Earlier in the day newly elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress unanimously elected party chairperson Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the party in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, senior party leader Partha Chatterjee said. The newly elected MLAs will be sworn in West Bengal Legislative Assembly from May 6.

Speaking to journalists, Ms Banerjee said her first priority will be to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. She also added that the decision to take oath of office in the next few days is to ensure that the State government can take decisive decisions to contain the pandemic.

“We should not indulge in any violence. The most important task at our hand is to serve people in the times of COVID crisis,” she said. The Trinamool Congress chairperson said the swearing in ceremony will be a minimalist event. Ms Banerjee also reiterated her demand that Centre should ensure universal vaccination free of cost.

Together we can fight the battle for 2024

Ms Banerjee thanked the people of West Bengal for “resisting the onslaughts of the BJP”, saying, “The spine of the people of West Bengal is still straight and upright. Only the women and youth can resist the BJP.”

Asked whether the victory would mean that she will play a major role in national politics particularly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Ms Banerjee said, “I am just a street fighter. I can only boost up people so that we can fight a strong fight against BJP. One cannot do everything alone. It is a collective family and collectively if we can take a decision, there are so many political parties and so many people we are in touch. All together we can fight battle for 2024.”

On being asked if there was a possibility of a Bengali Prime Minister, she said that in the present times all should fight against COVID pandemic.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson said leaders across the country including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called to congratulate her on her victory. Ms Banerjee added that she did not receive any phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.