West Bengal election results | Congratulations pour in as Trinamool emerges victorious

Wishes poured in from various quarters as the Trinamool Congress chief is set to form a government in the State for a third time.

Congratulations poured in from various quarters as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steered her party to victory and is set to form a government in the State for a third time.

Following the victory, Ms. Banerjee addressed supporters outside her residence. "This is Bengal's victory. Only Bengal can ensure such a victory," she said. She is expected to address the media later.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh conveyed their wishes on the occassion.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded Ms. Banerjee saying it was a victory over communalism and intolerance. "The BJP has met its match in Bengal, and lost," he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial Mamata Banerjee on her spectacular victory over the forces of communalism and intolerance. The voters of Bengal (& esp Nandigram) have demonstrated where their hearts lie. The BJP has met its match in Bengal, and lost. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2021

NCP chief Sharad Pawar chimed in with his congratulatory remarks.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory!

Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined to wish the Trinamool leader.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight!



Congratulations to the people of WB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while conveying his wishes, wrote: "People of West Bengal have taught a lesson to BJP and have clearly rejected the divisive and communal agenda of the party".

Congratulations to TMC president & #WestBengal CM Mamata Banerjee ji, @MamataOfficial for a resounding victory in the state. It was a very tough battle, fighting collective central forces. Every tactic was used by BJP. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 2, 2021

NC leader Omar Abdulla sent his wishes on the occasion.