West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee in her brief message to party workers said combatting COVID-19 will be her top priority

Elections to the 292 of the 294 seats Assembly seats across 23 districts of West Bengal were held in eight phases across from March 27 to April 29. Elections to two seats — Shamsherganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district — have been postponed following the deaths of candidates.

The election assumed an extraordinary significance as the BJP, which after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, gained a significant vote bank in the State, threw up a challenge to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Thwarting the challenge posed by the BJP, the Trinamool Congress is poised to form the government in West Bengal with the BJP emerging as the principal opposition party. Former rulers Congress and the Left, which fought together failed to open their account.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority of her government and dedicated her party's resounding victory to the people of the State.

"For us, combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority... This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it ," she said in her brief message to party workers.

Here are the prominent winners and losers:

BJP parliamentarians Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta and Locket Chatterjee were trailing.

Trinamool Congress leader and State’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is leading from Behala Paschim. He is contesting against actor Srabanti Chatterjee, who is contesting on a BJP ticket. Mr. Chatterjee has polled 49.19% of the total votes in his favour.

Former Kolkata Mayor and Minister Firhad Hakim on his way to register a landmark victory securing 68.62.% votes in his favour. His nearest rival and BJP candidate got 24.26% of the votes only.

In the battle of IPS officers at Debra, TMC’s Humayun Kabir is leading against BJP’s Bharati Ghosh.

Jitendra Tewari, who switched sides from the Trinamool Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party at the eleventh hour is leading from Pandabeshwar.The former Mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation secured 25,456 votes in his favour where as his TMC rival Narendranath Chakraborty got 21,887 votes.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas has secured 65,638 votes and is leading over by 30,000 votes. Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, his nearest rival secured 31,886 votes. Actor Debdut Ghosh, who is contesting on Samyukt Morcha ticket polled 25, 341 votes in his favour.

Former cricketer Manoj Tiwari who contested on a Trinamool Congress ticket was leading from the Shibpur seat. He polled 49.45% votes in his favour where as BJP’s Rathin Chakrabarty got 36.14% of the total votes.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP candidate Swapan Dasgupta was trailing in Tarakeswar constituency. Ramendu Sinha Roy of Trinamool Congress got 46,580 votes where as Mr. Dasgupta got 39,967 votes.

Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Subrata Mukherjee won from Ballygunge. He secured 85.9% of the total votes in his favour. His rivals Fuad Halim of Samyukt Morcha and BJP’s Lokenath Chatterjee secured 4.52% and 6.41% respectively.

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly election began at 8 a.m. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements ahead of the counting process. A total of 108 counting centres are there across the State where counting is being carried out in 1,113 halls. The fate of 2,116 candidates will be decided by the end of the day.