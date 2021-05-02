In pictures | West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 results
A look at the political scene in various counting centres in West Bengal, where assembly election results are being announced on May 2, 2021.
Photo: PTI
Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh
Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh
Photo: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal
Photo: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal
