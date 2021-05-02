In pictures | West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 results

1/9

Trinamool Congress activists celebrate their party's winning trend in the West Bengal assembly election, in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Photo: PTI

TMC supporters cheered and danced to their party's theme song. Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh

Party supporters in Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat happy with the early trends. Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh

TMC supporter during celebrations after the initial poll results, in Kolkata, May 2, 2021. Photo: REUTERS

Celebrations outside Mamata Banerjee residence at Kalighat. Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh

A supporter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wears a face shield, during celebrations after the poll results, in Kolkata on May 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Only a few media persons outside BJP's party office. Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh

DEO Kalimpong overseeing the Postal Ballot counting for 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency of Darjeeling District. Photo: Twitter/ @CEOWestBengal