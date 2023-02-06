ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Assembly polls | Congress manifesto promises old pension scheme, free 150 units of electricity

February 06, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Agartala

In the manifesto, the Congress has focussed on employment, welfare of employees, poor and middle class people, says party leader Sudip Roy Barman

PTI

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, along with others, releases party’s manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala on February 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress manifesto for the Tripura Assembly election promised old pension scheme for government employees, 50,000 new jobs, increase in wages of agricultural labourers and free 150 units of electricity, if the party is voted to power.

At the release of the Congress manifesto on Februray 5, senior leader and lone party MLA Sudip Roy Barman said a 20-point programme has been chalked out keeping in mind the welfare of poor and middle class people.

In the manifesto, the party has focussed on employment, welfare of employees, poor and middle class people, he said.

“The old pension scheme for the employees will be brought back if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections. Besides, government employees will get dearness allowance hike twice in a year...,” Mr. Roy Barman said.

Employment in the government sector will be done on a regular basis, he said, adding that 50,000 job opportunities will be created in the next five year.

“The wages of tea garden, agricultural labourers and other labourers will be increased based on the consumer price index”, he said, adding integrated package would be given for socio economic development of minority people.

Mr. Roy Barman said a realistic approach will be made to solve the problem of 10,323 retrenched teachers and SSA teachers will be given better remuneration. The Congress also favours empowerment of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) by amending 125th Constitution.

“We are committed to the welfare of poor tribal people and the party will announce a special package for their betterment if the people bless the party in the elections.

“The party also promised to provide free 150 units of electricity to the people by preventing pilferage and transmission loss,” he said, adding that the law and order will be dealt with an iron hand.

The Congress is contesting the 60-member Tripura Assembly in alliance with the CPI(M). The party has put up candidates in 13 seats.

The Tripura Assembly election will be held on February 16.

