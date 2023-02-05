HamberMenu
Tripura polls | Tipra Motha bats for LGBTQ+ rights

Party chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma claims his is the only party that has included the ‘most discriminated’ community 

February 05, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - AGARTALA

Rahul Karmakar
Chief of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma. File

Chief of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tipra Motha, Tripura’s newest local party, has vowed to ensure “equal respect and opportunities” for the LGBTQ+ community in the State. 

LGBTQ+ expands to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and others who are not in the category of people with straight sexual orientation. 

Releasing the party’s election manifesto on February 4, Tipra Motha chairperson and royal scion, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma claimed his is the only party that has included the rights of the “most discriminated” community in a declaration. 

“If we form the government, we will work towards safeguarding the rights of people from the third gender and LGBTQ+ community. By including them in the manifesto, we have reaffirmed our outreach to all people irrespective of religion, ethnicity, caste, class, economic status and orientation of any kind,” Mr. Debbarma said. 

Data provided by Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said Tripura has 77 transgender voters. The population of LGBTQ+ people in the State is unavailable. 

The Tipra Motha is contesting 42 of a total of 60 seats in Tripura. 

TMC manifesto 

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), contesting 28 seats, on Sunday released its manifesto for the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura. 

The TMC faces the Tipra Motha in 12 seats, six each in the tribal and non-tribal areas. 

“Our manifesto has 10 pledges for a brighter future for the people of Tripura. These include job opportunities, skill development, clean governance, preservation and promotion of culture, improved basic amenities such as healthcare, electricity, education and roads,” State TMC president, Pijush Kanti Biswas said.

