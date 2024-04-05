ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Churu rally | Work done in 10 years just a trailer, lot more yet to come, says Prime Minister

April 05, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - Jaipur

Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan on April 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come.

He was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come," the Prime Minister said.

"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said.

Mr. Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country.

Referring to the law on 'triple talaq', Mr. Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families.

He further said that the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people.

