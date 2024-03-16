PM Modi attacks Congress, BRS; says Telangana people caught between devil and deep blue sea

March 16, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - NAGARKURNOOL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parties are the feathers of the same flock and it has been proven beyond any iota of doubt with their involvement in scams, nepotism and family rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagarkurnool on Saturday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Secunderabad Parliamentary (Lok Sabha) Constituencies, he said people of the country had already declared the election results though the Election Commission was going to announce the schedule and he was hopeful that the people of Telangana were also in the same mood.

Mr. Modi said he had witnessed the mood at Malkajigiri (Hyderabad) on Friday night when people of all sections swarmed the BJP roadshow and showered their support and affection. He stated that the people of Telangana were being crushed in the millstone between the ‘maha loot’ of the BRS and the “evil sight” of Congress for the last 10 years. After getting rid of BRS in the Assembly elections, people were now finding themselves between the devil and deep sea.

While the Congress was a synonym for scams, the people had also witnessed how the BRS had resorted to irregularities in Dalit Bandhu, corruption in irrigation projects, land mafia, went back on Dalit Chief Minister promise, and others, Mr. Modi said adding that no corrupt leader would escape the BJP’s resolve and fight against corruption. The people of Telangana had also witnessed recently how the upper caste Congress leaders made a SC leader sit on the lower pedestal against higher seating by the former.

Cautioning the people against giving more seats to Congress in Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister said it would enable the party go on a rampage in the State. “If your voice has to reach me directly, you need to give me all the Lok Sabha seats from Telangana which is considered as the gateway of South India”, he appealed to the gathering.

During the last 10 years, crores of poor families in the country were able to have bank accounts opened in their names, had realised their dream of having a home and other basic amenities due to the change brought in by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule led by the BJP. For the last 23 years, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister, he had not spent even a moment for himself as he had no family and was working with the belief that all the 140 crore Indian were his family, Mr. Modi said.

On the other hand, the aim of the parties such as the Congress and BRS was on power and bank balance for their families. He stated that abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram temple, and making Bharat one of the leading economies of the world with vision to make it number-one were all possible with the Modi guarantee, he said.

He introduced party candidates P. Bharat Prasad, S. Saidi Reddy, D.K. Aruna and G. Kishan Reddy to the gathering and urged the people to support the BJP nominees.

