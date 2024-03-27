‘Only countered her political statements’: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh on his remarks on Mamata Banerjee

March 27, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh opened up about his controversial remarks on Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier and said that he had no personal dispute or grudges against the Bengal Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media about his remarks on Mamata Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh said, “This is not the first time that I have faced controversy over my statement, because I speak in front of those who commit injustice. Regarding the statement, I gave with regard to the Honourable Bengal Chief Minister, I would like to say that I do not have any personal dispute, grudges or ill will towards her.”

“I had merely countered and questioned the political statements she has given to mislead people. The question is that many people have objections to my use of language and words. Our [BJP] party as well as other parties have called it unparliamentary. If so, I am sad about it,” he said.

Adding further, the BJP leader questioned why objections were not raised when a party leader from TMC had used foul language against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

“I also want to question why no objections were raised when a TMC leader used abusive language against our senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari in Kanthi. Does our party leader have no honour? His father is a senior leader who is still alive. Kya unka maan sammaan nahi hai [is he not respected?]. No one raised any objections on that note. Why was no statement given from TMC at that time? said Ghosh.”

“I have given a political statement. The issue of honour is raised only if it is a woman. The women’s card is brought out again and again. I had just responded to that. I have nothing more to say than this,” stated Mr. Ghosh.

Adding further he said, “I will give an official reply to any official letter sent to the party or anyone else.”

This comes after earlier, while addressing reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and “she must identify her own father.”

“When Didi [CM Mamata Banerjee] goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father.” Dilip Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda issued a notice seeking clarification from the party leader Dilip Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP party has written a letter stating that “your [Dilip Ghosh] comment today is indecent, unparliamentary and against the tradition of our party. The party strongly condemns such comments.” The BJP has also sought an explanation from Dilip Ghosh on this issue.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks.

Citing the clause under the poll code, which states that “no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offend decency and morality,” the ruling party in West Bengal urged the Election Commission to immediately take action against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.

“Ghosh’s comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power,” the letter to the poll body read.

The remarks by the BJP leader also drew sharp criticism from the TMC leaders.

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is such a petty man and such people should be defeated in the upcoming elections.

“We are all the daughters of India. Wherever we go, we will be the daughters of India. Whichever state we visit; we will be its daughters. Dilip Ghosh is such a petty man. He is contesting elections and he thinks that he will win and become a public representative. Will such a man be the public representative?” said Panja.

“The BJP’s DNA and its character are so bad that they are attacking women and Mamata Didi. They want to suppress and weaken women if they grow powerful. If this is the mindset of politicians, what will be the mindset of workers? What impact will it have on the ground level? If you insult women, atrocities against them will increase. Such people should be defeated. The Election Commission should take action. They are so greedy for power that they can stoop to any level. It is their frustration that is in action,” she added.

