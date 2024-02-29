ADVERTISEMENT

KTR dares Revanth to resign as Kodangal MLA, contest from Malkajgiri Parliament constituency

February 29, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

BRS working president says he too will resign as Sircilla MLA to contest from Malkajgiri

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Responding to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s challenge, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president challenged him to resign as CM & Kodangal MLA and contest from Malkajgiri Parliament constituency. “I will also resign as Sircilla MLA. Let’s contest for the Malkajgiri seat,” said KTR. He was responding to Mr. Revanth’s recent challenge to KTR to win at least one Lok Sabha seat in the State.

Mr. Revanth resigned as Malkajgiri MP after winning as MLA from Kodangal constituency in the State Assembly elections-2023. KTR won from Sircilla.

