GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth challenges KTR to win at least one MP seat

Our duty will not end winning the Parliament seats but ensuring the success of party workers as sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTC, Ward members and Zilla Parishad chairpersons, says Chief Minister; Indiramma committees to take welfare schemes to people

February 27, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses a public meeting after launch of government’s welfare schemes, at Chevella village in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses a public meeting after launch of government’s welfare schemes, at Chevella village in Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy threw a challenge to Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao to win one Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

Taking objection to KTR for his comments that Congress would not have won many seats if Revanth Reddy was declared as CM candidate, he said Congress won on the sacrifices of the party workers. “We moved up the ladder starting as a normal party worker unlike you,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at a public meeting organised by the Congress party at Chevella on the occasion of launching two schemes by the government to provide gas cylinder at ₹500 and 200 units of free electricity.

Indiramma committees

Attributing the party’s success to the workers who sacrificed for the party, he said those who worked for the party would get their due. “Our duty will not end winning the Parliament seats but ensuring the success of party workers as sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTC, Ward members and Zilla Parishad chairpersons.”

The Chief Minister said Indiramma committees would be constituted with party workers from all sections and the government’s programmes and welfare schemes would be taken to the people involving them. “Your role in taking the schemes to the people effectively will ensure government’s image is enhanced,” he said.

Promising that the six guarantees given by Sonia Gandhi would be implemented at any cost, he said two schemes were launched within 48 hours while another two were launched on Tuesday. Those criticising Congress will have to take the brunt of people who benefit from these schemes.

Mr. Reddy reassured the youngsters that two lakh vacancies would be filled in a phased manner with utmost transparency. As promised 25,000 jobs were filled within two months and this process would continue, he said. “Unlike KCR who worked to jobs for his son, daughter, niece and nephew the Congress is concerned about jobs to the youngsters,” he said.

Where are 20 crore jobs promised by Modi

He also took a dig at the BJP questioning their request to elect Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister. “Perhaps, they forgot that Mr Modi is the Prime Minister for the last 10 years and the BJP should seek votes on his performance,” he said.

Mr. Reddy demanded the BJP to explain why Mr. Modi could not provide 20 crore jobs as promised in the last 10 years. The only model of the BJP and Gujarat is to bring down other governments threatening parties using institutions like the ED, CBI and IT.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were among present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.