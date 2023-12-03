KTR retains Sircilla seat

December 03, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Despite the BRS’ debacle in the Telangana Assembly polls, party working president K.T.Rama Rao continued his winning streak in Sircilla constituency by bagging the seat for the fifth time in a row.

Mr.Rama Rao retained the seat with a margin of 29,687 votes, trouncing his nearest rival K.K.Mahender Reddy of Congress. In 2018, Mr.Rama Rao had defeated Mr.Mahender Reddy with a huge margin of 88,000 votes. He also represented the Sircilla Assembly constituency in 2009, 2010 and 2014.

In the Assembly elections held on November 30, Mr.Rama Rao polled 89,244 votes (47.28% of total) while Mr.Mahender Reddy got 59,557 votes (31.56% of votes). BJP’s Rani Rudrama Reddy finished third with 18,328 votes (9.71%). NOTA polled 842 votes including two postal ballots.

BRS lost its Vemulawada seat in Rajanna Sircilla district to the Congress.