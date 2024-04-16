ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister Venugopal Chary, former MLC D Rajeshwar Rao join the Congress

April 16, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 08:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Samudrala Venugopal Chary, former MLC D Rajeshwar desert Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In yet another setback for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, senior and former MP Samudrala Venugopal Chary from the erstwhile Warangal district, and former MLC D Rajeshwar Rao from the erstwhile Nizamabad, have deserted the party and joined the ruling Congress.

Operation Akarsh of Congress begins

They were formally invited into the party ranks by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a program held here on Tuesday. Senior leader and Congress candidate for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, T Jeevan Reddy, along with Vem Narender Reddy and other leaders, were present.

