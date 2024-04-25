Congress releases a charge sheet against the 10-year rule of BJP

April 25, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ready for its final assault on the Indian Constitution and the slogan of ‘Beyond 400’ seats is to get the required numbers for changing the Constitution of India.

Releasing a charge sheet against the BJP government at the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, he said that after Parliament elections, BJP’s plan to abolish reservations in the country forever. “The slogan of 400 seats is nothing but a slogan to change the Constitution that runs India,” he claimed.

Furthering his attack on the BJP, Mr. Reddy said the SC, ST and OBC communities must understand that Prime Minister Modi can go to any extent to implement the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) ideology. “We have seen how forcefully this Government implemented the GST, or tried to implement the three farm laws, Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) suppressing all the opposition leaders. Similarly, if it gets 400 seats, the country will have to suffer,” he alleged.

Questioning the BJP on the ‘false promises’ he made, Mr. Reddy reminded how Mr. Modi promised two crore jobs every year but gave only 7 lakh jobs in 10 years. Similarly, Mr. Modi promised to bring back black money from Swiss banks in 100 days and distribute ₹15 lakhs to each person but black money increased with some corporate houses taking all the country’s money.

He said Mr. Modi increased gas cylinder prices from ₹410 to ₹1200, fuel prices from ₹70 to ₹110, edible oil from ₹100 to ₹180 and the GST burdened every sector and every individual. “Even the incense sticks lighted to pray to God were not spared from GST showcasing their fake love for Hindu religion. Matchbox, pencils and rubbers too were not spared,” he said.

The biggest achievement of Mr. Modi was to push the country’s debt to ₹168 lakh crore, he said reminding that till 2104, all the 14 Prime Ministers raised a debt of ₹55 lakh crores but Modi alone secured a debt of ₹113 lakh crores. Even after such a disastrous performance, Mr. Modi is trying to fool people.

Nayavanchana (Deception) themed posters

The posters with the theme ‘Nayavanchana’ (Deception) highlighting the poll promises made by Mr. Modi but not fulfilled werereleased. It also highlights the ‘injustice done to Telangana by the BJP government’ including discrimination in the allotment of funds, allocation of unfair water share in Krishna waters, denial of national status to Telangana irrigation projects, non-allocation of even a single medical college, IIM or IIIT in the last 10 years among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka; AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munsi; AICC secretary Rohit Chaudhary; Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha; TPCC working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud and T Jagga Reddy; Parliament member Anil Yadav and Advisor to Government Vem Narender Reddy were present.

