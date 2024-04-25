GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | Phase 2 campaign ends ahead of voting

88 constituencies across 13 States are going to the polls in phase 2

April 25, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An artist wearing a costume holds a flag while waiting for the arrival of Home Minister and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah during a roadshow in Bengaluru on April 23, 2024, ahead of the second phase of voting of India's general election. File

An artist wearing a costume holds a flag while waiting for the arrival of Home Minister and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah during a roadshow in Bengaluru on April 23, 2024, ahead of the second phase of voting of India's general election. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The curtains came down on high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats across 13 States on April 26. Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. After Friday’s phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura. 

Click here to read April 24’s updates

An FIR was registered on April 24 over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said. 

Also read | Excessive restrictions: On poll-time curbs

On April 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Siddipet’s degree college grounds. 

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He will file his nomination on April 25.

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 25, 2024 06:45
    Shah to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Odisha on Thursday

    BJP leader Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to kick off his party’s campaign from Sonepur in Odisha on Thursday for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. 

    The top BJP leader will arrive at Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda from Hyderabad at 3.45 p.m. and travel to Sonepur in a helicopter. Mr. Shah will address the public meeting at Rameswaram Stadium at Sonepur at about 4.35 p.m., party sources said. 

    Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will contest from the Kantabanji Assembly segment within the Bolangir parliamentary constituency.

    Mr. Shah’s meeting venue at Sonepur has been strategically selected for a better impact on Bolangir and adjoining Lok Sabha seats. 

    PTI

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / India / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.