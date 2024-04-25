April 25, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

The curtains came down on high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats across 13 States on April 26. Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. After Friday’s phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura.

An FIR was registered on April 24 over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

On April 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Siddipet’s degree college grounds.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He will file his nomination on April 25.