Congress manifesto silent on CAA, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

April 06, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has questioned the “reprehensible silence” of the Congress on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to mediapersons at Cherthala in Alappuzha on April 6 (Saturday), Mr. Vijayan said that unlike the Congress, the manifesto of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] had pledged to scrap “draconian laws” such as the CAA, Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, among others.

“The BJP government has implemented the CAA to polarise society. It is aimed at making Muslims second-class citizens in the country. The Congress and its leadership have been maintaining silence on the CAA. Its manifesto has not promised to repeal the CAA. The silence of the Congress in its manifesto on CAA and other draconian laws points out that the party is not serious about the fight against the Sangh Parivar and its Hindutva agenda,” said Mr. Vijayan, adding that Congress’ decision to omit the CAA from its manifesto was “planned.”

He criticised the BJP for revoking Article 370 (that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and hit out at the Congress for “failing to oppose” the Union government’s decision.

‘BJP won’t win any seats in Kerala’

The Chief Minister said the BJP “would not win a single seat from Kerala” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, the BJP will not even come second in any of the seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will not allow communalism to take root in Kerala. We will oppose the Sangh Parivar with all strength and work to oust them from power at the Centre,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the BJP opened the account in Kerala in the 2016 Assembly polls with the help of the Congress. “In the 2011 polls, the UDF bagged 17.38% votes in Nemom. Five years later, the UDF’s vote share in the constituency dipped to 9.7% and the BJP candidate won. In 2021, the LDF reclaimed the seat and closed the BJP’s account in Kerala. The LDF will not change its political stance for votes,” the Chief Minister said.

On the bomb blast near Panur in Kannur that killed one person, Mr. Vijayan said illegal activities would be firmly dealt with. “The CPI(M) has nothing to do with the blast. The police are investigating it,” he said.

