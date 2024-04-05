Blast during bomb-making in Kerala’s Kannur district leaves two CPI(M) workers injured

April 05, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - KANNUR

Two Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) workers were severely injured in a crude bomb blast at Muliyathode under the Panoor police station limits in Kannur in the early hours of April 5. The explosion, believed to have occurred during the process of making bombs, resulted in serious injuries to the individuals involved.

The injured have been identified as Sherin (26) and Vineesh (24), both active members of the CPI(M). Reports say one of the victims suffered severe injuries on his palm, apart from injuries on his face and hand.

The blast, which rocked the vicinity near the Muliyathode wood mill around 1 a.m., prompted locals to rush to the scene. They transpored the injured to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Later, the injured were shifted to a private hospital at Chala, Kannur, for further medical attention.

The police have conducted an inspection of the area to gather evidence. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blast and the individuals responsible for the manufacturing of the explosives.