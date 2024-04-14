BJP’s election manifesto is a picture of new India, says Modi

April 14, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated April 15, 2024 02:49 am IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the BJP’s election manifesto released in New Delhi on Sunday as a “picture of new India”.

Addressing an election rally in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Modi said the country had progressed much during the last 10 years while digital India had quickly transformed the lives of the people in the country.

“BJP’s manifesto is a picture of bigger changes of the future. It is a picture of new India,” he said.

Claiming that expressways had already become India’s identity, Mr. Modi said India would surprise the world in the coming days with a network of world-class expressways, waterways, and airways.

India was looking towards other countries for technology 10 years ago, he said before adding that the country was now embarking on moon missions like Chandrayaan and manufacturing semiconductors.

Claiming that India would soon emerge as the world’s new innovation hub, Mr. Modi said India would soon manufacture cheap medicine and cheap vehicles.

He said India was also poised to become the world’s research and development hub and added that the youth of Karnataka, which was India’s IT capital, would stand to benefit the most.

‘Modi’s guarantee’

Mr. Modi said the BJP’s manifesto released on Sunday was “Modi’s guarantee” to the people of the country.

Promising a house to all the poor in the country, Mr. Modi said three crore new houses would be built and all the poor in the country would receive free ration for the next five years.

Also, all citizens above 70 years would receive free medical treatment under Ayushman Yojana.

He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP would implement what it promised. “NDA will do what it says”, he said while referring to the abrogation of Article 370, removal of triple talaq, reservation for women and construction of Ram Mandir.

Mr. Modi said the coming elections would determine the future of the BJP government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 or the road map for making India a completely developed nation by 2047.

More than four crore people in Karnataka were receiving free ration while 4.5 lakh people in Karnataka had benefited from the PM Awas scheme. Also, the network of national highways in Karnataka had expanded considerably and the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project had boosted growth in the region, he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that more than 8,000 villages in Karnataka had benefited from the Jal Jeevan Mission of his government.

