ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadish Shettar resigns from Assembly membership, leaves for Bengaluru to quit BJP

April 16, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP MLA met Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri at his residence in Sirsi and submitted his resignation.

The Hindu Bureau

The former chief minister was upset at the BJP high command over delay in renominating him for the upcoming polls. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Former chief minister and senior BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar resigned from his membership of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Sunday, upset at the party over delay in renominating him for the upcoming polls.

He met Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri at his residence in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and submitted his resignation.

Mr. Shettar told journalists in Sirsi that he would leave for Bengaluru to resign from the BJP. “I have decided to quit the BJP. There is no looking back.,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday and Saturday, the BJP high command had rushed emissaries like Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Pralhad Joshi to Mr. Shettar’s house to placate him. However, their attempts to convince him to retire from the poll fray to make way for others did not succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US