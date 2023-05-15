ADVERTISEMENT

As race for Karnataka CM post intensifies, Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi

May 15, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who too is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, is also expected to reach Delhi by Monday evening

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah (left) and D.K. Shivakumar (centre), who are the top contenders for the post of Karnataka CM, are seen with Randeep Singh Surjewala at dinner after the Congress Legislative Party meeting in Bengaluru on May 14, 2023. “Congress is united,” Mr. Surjewala said sharing the image. Photo: Twitter/@rssurjewala

As choosing the chief ministerial candidate has become an acid test for the Congress after its massive victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, the party high command reportedly summoned Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to New Delhi to decide on the party’s choice for the CM’s post.

Mr. Siddarmaiah left for the national capital by a special flight to meet the AICC leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress government.

ALSO READ
2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | The Ahinda advantage for the Congress

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who too is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, is also expected to reach Delhi by evening. He is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and visited a few temples and offered prayers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another senior leader B.K. Hariprasad will go to Delhi on Monday evening, sources in the party said.

On Sunday, the Congress legislature party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorizing the AICC president to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party, who will also become the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US