NCLAT sends Go First lessors to NCLT on validity of moratorium

May 22, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Lessors terminated agreements of more than 45 planes and opposed protection granted to airline from re-possession of planes over pending dues.

Jagriti Chandra

NCLAT upheld an NCLT order allowing crisis-hit Go First’s voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

Uncertainty prevails over Go First’s resumption of flights as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) asked the lessors to approach the adjudicating court to determine the status of moratorium on seizure of aircraft.

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

The NCLAT however upheld Go First’s voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. “The order dated May 10, 2023 allowing insolvency is upheld,” said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

Several lessors had appealed against the National Company Law Tribunal’s May 10 order granting protection under moratorium to Go First from re-possession of aircraft by lessors, among other adverse actions by the airline’s creditors. The NCLT had also admitted the airline’s plea for voluntary insolvency and appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP).

Also Read | Watch | All you need to know about the GoFirst crisis

Lessors have terminated lease agreements of more than 45 aircraft in Go First’s fleet of 54 and sought DGCA’s permission to de-register them. Meanwhile, though the IRP has to operate the airline as a going concern, neither the airline nor the DGCA have said when Go First will resume flights.

Also Read | Symptomatic stall: On the Go First crisis and the aviation industry

The airline has asked pilots still with the company to be ready for operations from May 27, but sources among the cockpit crew say they will wait for the airline to deposit their salaries pending since April before they join duties. Monday is also the last day for Go First to respond to the DGCA’s show cause notice, on the basic of which the regulator may also suspend the airline’s permit to operate commercial flights. The regulator has barred the airline from selling tickets.

