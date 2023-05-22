NCLAT sends Go First lessors to NCLT on validity of moratorium

May 22, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Uncertainty prevails over Go First’s resumption of flights as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) asked the lessors to approach the adjudicating court to determine the status of moratorium on seizure of aircraft.

The NCLAT however upheld Go First’s voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. “The order dated May 10, 2023 allowing insolvency is upheld,” said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

Several lessors had appealed against the National Company Law Tribunal’s May 10 order granting protection under moratorium to Go First from re-possession of aircraft by lessors, among other adverse actions by the airline’s creditors. The NCLT had also admitted the airline’s plea for voluntary insolvency and appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP).

Lessors have terminated lease agreements of more than 45 aircraft in Go First’s fleet of 54 and sought DGCA’s permission to de-register them. Meanwhile, though the IRP has to operate the airline as a going concern, neither the airline nor the DGCA have said when Go First will resume flights.

The airline has asked pilots still with the company to be ready for operations from May 27, but sources among the cockpit crew say they will wait for the airline to deposit their salaries pending since April before they join duties. Monday is also the last day for Go First to respond to the DGCA’s show cause notice, on the basic of which the regulator may also suspend the airline’s permit to operate commercial flights. The regulator has barred the airline from selling tickets.

