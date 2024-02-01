February 01, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said worries about food have been eliminated through free rations for 80 crore people in the country.

While presenting the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said India was facing enormous challenges when the Modi government took office in 2014 and overcame those in the right earnest.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would extend the free ration scheme for the impoverished population for a five-year period.

25 crore people freed from multi-dimensional poverty

Ms. Sitharaman said 25 crore people got freedom from multi-dimensional poverty in the last 10 years. “Earlier approach of tackling poverty through entitlement resulted in very modest outcomes,” she said while presenting the interim Budget in the Lok Sabha.

“There is transparency and assurance that benefits are transferred to all eligible citizens,” the Finance Minister said. “The National Education Policy is ushering transformational reforms,” she added.

